Kimberley woman June Oscar is new Social Justice Commissioner
June Oscar has been named the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner. The Bunuba woman from Western Australia’s Kimberley will replace Mick Gooda, who resigned to become a royal commissioner. Ms Oscar has been passionate in fighting alcohol-related damage in her community and was instrumental in establishing Australia’s first study into Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. She will start her new role in April.
