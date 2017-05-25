FOR the second year running, Leichhardt Oval, Sydney, will host the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout carnival. It will again be hosted by the Redfern All Blacks (RAB) and will be from Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2. RAB board member and spokesman Dean Widders said confirmation of the venue for the 2017 Knockout had been delayed because the old Leichhardt Council had been involved in amalgamation with other councils. The new Inner West Council, made up of the former Leichhardt, Ashfield and Marrickville councils, approved the Knockout last night. Widders said now that approval had been obtained, it was full steam ahead with planning. He said the Knockout would follow the tradition of past knockouts, but organisers were looking at ways of improving it.