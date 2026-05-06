Alice Springs erupts as man charged with little girl’s death

A man has been charged with murdering a five year old girl after she disappeared from an outback town as police condemn violent unrest that erupted following her death. Jefferson Lewis, 47, has been accused of killing Kumanjayi Little Baby, the name used for the child after her death at her family’s request in line with cultural tradition. The girl went missing from a home on an Indigenous town camp near Alice Springs, sparking a massive five day search for both her and Lewis. The 47 year old had been out of prison for six days when she disappeared.