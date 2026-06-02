Two cops involved in death avoid charges

By Lloyd Jones with AAP

A FAMILY is heartbroken after learning two police officers who forcibly restrained a mentally-disabled Aboriginal man will not be prosecuted over his death.

Kumanjayi White, 24, died in Alice Springs in May 2025 after the plain-clothes officers held him down in a supermarket aisle, sparking national outrage and rallies calling for an independent investigation.

A year after Mr White’s death, Northern Territory Police confirmed on Tuesday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had provided advice on whether to prosecute the officers.

“The DPP formed the view that there was no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution,” NT Police Commissioner Martin Dole told reporters in Alice Springs last week.

Mr Dole acknowledged the decision would cause “significant distress, pain, and anger” for Mr White’s family, for many Aboriginal people across Central Australia and the territory, and for the broader community.