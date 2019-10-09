A NEW Youtube series has been launched which takes viewers through the streets of Fitzroy in Melbourne on a car ride with some of Australia’s most recognised Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers.

Kutcha’s Carpool Koorioke, an unashamed take-off of American James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, features Mutti Mutti songman Kutcha Edwards at the wheel.

Kutcha takes his passengers on musical journeys through Wurundjeri country, deep in Melbourne’s latte belt (Fitzroy and Collingwood).

In series one, which was launched on Youtube on 1 October, Kutcha is joined in the car by Archie Roach, and later Uncle Jack Charles.

Other episodes feature Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Bart Willoughby, Bunna Lawrie, Emily Wurramara and Elaine Crombie.