February 9: Almost half of Indigenous Australians have described experiencing racism, according to the findings of Reconciliation Australia’s latest Australian Reconciliation Barometer survey, released today. The barometer is a national research study conducted every two years to measure and compare attitudes and perceptions towards reconciliation in the wider Australian as well as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. It also found many Australians (57% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and 39% Australians in the general Australian community) agree Australia is a racist country.