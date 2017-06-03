June 3: Activities are being held around Australia today to mark Mabo Day, which commemorates the historic 1992 High Court decision overturning the legal fiction that Australia had been ‘empty land’ at the time of European arrival. The day is named for the late Eddie Koiki Mabo, a man from Mer in the Torres Strait who became a champion for Indigenous land rights. Mabo Day is also the final day of National Reconciliation Week, which this year had the theme ‘Let’s Take the Next Steps’.