The recent re-imagining of the 1970s movie Storm Boy follows the story of the unbreakable bond between a young boy Michael Kingley (Finn Little) and his close friend, Mr Percival, a pelican. Storm Boy raises three rescued pelican chicks with the assistance of his father Hideaway Tom (Jai Courtney) and Fingerbone Bill (Trevor Jamieson). Many years later, Michael Kingley (Geoffrey Rush) retells the adventurous and emotional story of Mr Percival to his granddaughter Maddie (Morgana Davies). The film captures the beauty and power of the Coorong in South Australia, which is located within the traditional lands and waters of the Ngarrindjeri people. The word Coorong comes from the Ngarrindjeri word Kurrangk which means long neck of water and the film features Ngarrindjeri language, such as no:ri (pelican) and nga:tji (totem). Ngarrindjeri language consultant Rita Lindsay, provided Ngarrindjeri language for the film, including the name for Storm Boy, ‘Mantawu Ngawiri’.