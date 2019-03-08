A FORMER high school in Western Sydney is being transformed into a high-tech centre of excellence for Aboriginal young people.

Due to be completed in coming months, the centre has been named Kimberwalli, which means ‘many stars’ in the Darug language.

At a recent gathering at Kimberwalli, the head of the NSW Department of Aboriginal Affairs Jason Ardler signed an agreement with Microsoft and Linkedin as part of an initiative to support young Aboriginal people transition from school to further education and employment.

The terms of the agreement will see Microsoft and Linkedin develop digital skills resources for the young students, and also help in the final set-up of the centre’s technology requirements.

NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister Sarah Mitchell said the $20 million centre would provide students in Western Sydney with great opportunities.