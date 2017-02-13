February 13: Aboriginal grandmothers today led a march in Sydney to NSW Parliament House demanding an end to the continuing removal of Aboriginal children from their families. The march and rally came on the ninth anniversary of Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s National Apology to the Stolen Generations. Marchers called for thousands of children be returned to their families, Aboriginal control of Aboriginal child welfare, an end to the practice of incarcerating children, and serious investment in services to support struggling families.