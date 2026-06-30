Questions remain after long fight for justice

By Allan Clarke

On a chilly morning last month, white smoke from a traditional smoking ceremony, meant to cleanse and purify, perfumed the air outside the Tamworth courthouse.

Locals walk past, getting on with their day, but for the family of Mark Haines, today is anything but ordinary. Ron, Lorna Haines and Uncle Don ‘Duck’ Craigie stand silently in the plumes of smoke, remembering Mark, a beloved brother and nephew. They’re about to find out if their almost 40-year marathon for answers might be over.

Standing beside them is deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, her presence a symbolic gesture acknowledging a family that has spent nearly four decades fighting for justice.



