Jessica Mauboy has released the song she will sing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal in May. “I love the Eurovision Song Contest. I have since I was a little girl watching it with the family in Darwin,” Mauboy told SBS. “I wanted to write a song that captured that instinctive sense of joy of how a great song can change the darkest of moods into happiness. We Got Love is also about how music can lift the human spirit. You can always rise above in the hardest times with something as simple as a great song. Eurovision, to me, is people brought together through a real love of music and all the joy that music can bring. I can’t wait to perform this song live in Portugal and see it connect with a global audience at such a special time.” You can listen to #We Got Love and watch Jessica Mauboy’s official Eurovision video clip here: goo.gl/QQis2z