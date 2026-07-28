Icons of First Nations sporting history:

By Peter Argent

With equal amounts of skill, finesse and toughness, Maurice Joseph Rioli Senior was a champion Australian Rules footballer across three competitions. He stands proudly among the very elite the code has ever produced.

From Melville Island, Rioli started in a magical era of Aussie Rules, first representing St Mary’s Football Club in the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL), recruited to South Fremantle in the West Australian Football League (WAFL) before heading to Richmond in the Victorian Football League (VFL).

Acknowledged across the entire footballing landscape, Rioli was regarded as one of the greatest players of his epoch.