McCarthy uses Senate maiden speech to call for stop to marriage equality vote

September 14: Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy has pleaded with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stop the planned marriage equality plebiscite. In her first speech to Parliament tonight, the new Indigenous senator from the Northern Territory spoke of a female relative who committed suicide because of the difficulty of reconciling her sexual identity with her strong Aboriginal culture. She also used the speech to call for statehood for the Northern Territory, saying it would help give Indigenous people a greater say in any constitutional recognition referendum. Supporters in the public gallery cheered and waved the Aboriginal flag during her speech.