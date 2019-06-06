AS the sun began to set on June 10, in 1838, a group of convicts, former convicts and one settler arrived fully armed at Henry Dangar’s Myall Creek Station, and proceeded to capture and tie up a large number of the peaceful Wirrayaraay people.

The frightened Wirrayaraay were led away into the cold night by the convict gang and brutally slaughtered. Their bodies were then piled into a heap and burned.

This has become known as the Myall Creek massacre.

Station manager William Hobbs was one of three individuals to report the acts of genocide to authorities, which sparked a major investigation into the massacre. The trial resulted in the execution of seven British subjects for their involvement in massacring Aboriginal people – the first of its kind.

Professor Lisa Jackson Pulver, a Wiradjuri woman, will be the guest speaker at this year’s commemoration.

Kamilaroi man Roger Knox, the ‘Koori King of Country’, will perform, along with the Tingha and Gomeroi dancers.

The Myall Creek Memorial Commemoration is open to everyone and a special ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Myall Creek Hall. For more information visit www.myallcreek.org