AUSTRALIA’S most promising Indigenous male cricketers have just completed an exhausting series of matches in Brisbane and the Queensland Sunshine Coast. The national Indigenous men’s squad played matches over eight rounds, playing against Queensland, Papua New Guinea, Victoria and the national performance squad. Missing from the Indigenous squad was international Dan Christian. He has been busy overseas, first helping Notts win the NatWest T20 final in England, and then being drafted by the Tinbago Knight Riders, who won the Carribean Premier League (CPL). Christian next year will lead an Indigenous Australian team on a tour of England to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team that became the first sporting team from Australia to tour internationally.