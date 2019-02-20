ABORIGINAL groups have applauded the news that Yawuru man Mick Dodson is the Northern Territory’s first Treaty Commissioner.

The appointment follows the signing of the historic Barunga Agreement last year to to pave the way for consultations to begin on a treaty with Aboriginal people.

“Anyone who has listened to me talk publicly knows that I am concerned with what I call ‘the unfinished business’,” Prof Dodson said.

“A treaty is a good place to start with addressing this unfinished business.”

He will take up his new role in March following a career in law and and academia and the distinction of being the nation’s first indigenous law graduate in 1974.

His brother, Pat Dodson, is a federal Labor senator.