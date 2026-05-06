Million $ Question – Murdered Most Foul

By Allan Clarke

This is the second report in a series examining Indigenous cold cases by award-winning journalist Allan Clarke.

The Mitchell Highway stretches from Bourke, in far western NSW, like a shimmering black snake slithering north through the unfurling outback. This is the outback romanticised in Henry Lawson and Dorothea McKellar poems, but for two Aboriginal families it’s a place of darkness. A place where two young girls had their lives cut short in an instant. A place where a 39-year battle for justice was born out of carnage.