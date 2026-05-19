Million $ Question – Red dirt holds dark secrets

By Allan Clarke

Karen Williams was just 16 years old when she went missing after a night out in Coober Pedy, NSW, in 1990. Her mother Eva is still hoping for justice, 36 years later.

COOBER Pedy sits on scorched earth, a place where the sun burns the world white and red and the only relief is found beneath the surface. From above, the landscape is pockmarked with thousands of mullock heaps, white mounds of excavated dirt, detritus from opal mining, that look like a city of ghosts from the air.

This is the traditional land of the Antakirinja Yunkunytjatjara people, the town itself takes its name from the Kokatha word kupa-piti, which translates to “white man in a hole”, a direct reference to the miners who carved their lives into the ground to escape the searing heat and find their fortune.

It was a place where people from all over the world came to bury their pasts, and become someone entirely new. During the eighties and nineties, Coober Pedy was booming but was also known as a lawless place, a place where the vast isolation and thousands of open-mine holes made it easy for things and people to disappear.