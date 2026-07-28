Wall of silence shields a killer

By Allan Clarke

On Friday, 31 July 1998, the life of the Roberts family was violently upended. The winter sun was dipping behind the ridges, casting long, dark shadows across the main street of Nimbin, famed for its alternative lifestyle and hippy roots. Having missed the afternoon bus back to Lismore, 39-year-old mother Lois Roberts stood at the edge of town on Cullen Street, a spot known locally as “Hitchhikers Corner,” located directly opposite the Nimbin Police Station. A local police officer stationed at the window recalled seeing her standing there in the fading afternoon light. Moments later, a witness saw Lois get into a white sedan. It was the last time she was ever seen alive.

When Lois failed to return home, her brother Mark raised the alarm after finding a box of fresh groceries left on her doorstep, a detail that sent a chill through the family. Knowing her, there was no way she would have left fresh food to perish in the sun.