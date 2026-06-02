Million $ Question – Tracking the truth

By Allan Clarke

In the summer of 2013, I stepped off the plane onto Gomeroi Country in Tamworth, north-east New South Wales. The air was thick with an oppressive dry heat but the man waiting for me had an energy that defied the weather.

Uncle Don ‘Duck’ Craigie was a wiry, fierce fella originally from the Moree mission. He spoke at a million miles an hour and his words were fuelled by a desperate, burning need to be heard.

Duck was making a public appeal for any information regarding the mysterious death of his 17-year-old nephew, Mark Haines, back in 1988.