Million $ Question – grotesque national crisis

By Allan Clarke

On December 18, 1838, an angry crowd gathered outside the Sydney Supreme Court. Their rage was directed not at a crime, but at the concept of justice.

Seven white stockmen were about to be hanged for their roles in the Myall Creek massacre, where at least twenty-eight defenceless Aboriginal men, women, and children had been brutally slaughtered. The public outrage was deafening. The settler colony was genuinely appalled, not by the murders of innocent Aboriginal people, but by the audacity of the judiciary to hold white killers criminally accountable. Their defence had been heavily funded by wealthy local squatters, and newspapers openly argued that the lives of the Black victims were lesser.

The execution of those men did not signal a new era of equality; instead, it served as a stark warning to the colony that if you afford Aboriginal victims of crime the same rights afforded to white victims, you can expect a fierce backlash from the public and apathy from the media.

Nearly two centuries later, it is hard not to see parts of that colonial blueprint interwoven into the fabric of our modern justice system and media.