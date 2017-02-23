Money to help Indigenous babies and mothers
The Federal Government is putting millions of dollars into improving the health of Indigenous babies and their mothers following the latest Closing the Gap report. Indigenous Health Minister Ken Wyatt has announced the $27 million boost for child and maternal health programs, to be spent over the next 18 months. It will go toward services like antenatal and postnatal care and ensuring children are properly immunised. The services will be delivered by providers across NSW, Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.
