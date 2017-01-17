Moran selected for Jillaroos and in Indigenous All Stars

RUGBY league player Caitlin Moran is in for a busy time… she’s been chosen to play for the Jillaroos against New Zealand in the Auckland Nines and the Indigenous All Stars team against the NRL Women’s All Stars. The two games are within a week of each other, with the Jillaroos playing in New Zealand on February 4 and the All Stars game in Newcastle on February 10. Jillaroos coach Brad Donald named a 16-strong Jillaroos squad to travel to Auckland to compete at the Nines against the Ferns, including one debutant. Indigenous Women’s All Stars coach Dean Widders named his team ahead of a training camp on the Gold Coast this weekend, with eight debutants included in the squad.