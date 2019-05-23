THE story of Bundjalung language and history is set to be the focus of a large scale digital work that will be projected onto the heritage-listed buildings of the former Lismore High School.

Dungarimba Wandarahn (Lismore place of learning) is a spectacular multimedia work created in collaboration with Southern Cross University’s Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarahn, and Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, Terranora.

The work is inspired by stories from Widjabul Wyabul Elder Aunty Irene Harrington, who attended the high school in the 1950s while living at Cubawee mission, outside of Lismore.

Dungarimba Wandarahn juxtaposes two cultures and ways of learning, Bundjalung and Western, highlighting the complexity experienced by a young Bundjalung woman living in Lismore at that time.

Irene Harrington’s story is specific to the Lismore area but resonates with the experience of many Aboriginal people of her generation.

Dungarimba Wandarahn (Lismore place of learning) is a free event and will run over four nights in The Quad from May 23-26.