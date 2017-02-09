Mundine out as PM names new advisory council
Nyunggai Warren Mundine has been dropped from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s overhauled Indigenous Advisory Council. The Bundjalung businessman served for three years as IAC chair. Six new council members – educator Chris Sarra, health academic Ngiare Brown, chief executives Andrea Mason and Susan Murphy, NSW Aboriginal Land Council chair Roy Ah See and traditional owner Djambawa Marawilli – have been appointed. Mr Turnbull said further appointments would be made after consultation with the new council members.
