Nyunggai Warren Mundine has been dropped from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s overhauled Indigenous Advisory Council. The Bundjalung businessman served for three years as IAC chair. Six new council members – educator Chris Sarra, health academic Ngiare Brown, chief executives Andrea Mason and Susan Murphy, NSW Aboriginal Land Council chair Roy Ah See and traditional owner Djambawa Marawilli – have been appointed. Mr Turnbull said further appointments would be made after consultation with the new council members.