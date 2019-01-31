WARREN Mundine’s reaction to receiving a phone call from Prime Minister Scott Morrison asking him to run in the upcoming federal election for the Liberal Party seems like a contradiction. “It’s obviously been a long-term aspiration of mine to run for Parliament but in regards to this particularl situation it came very much out of the blue,” Mr Mundine told the Koori Mail. “If you’d asked me a few months ago if I’d be standing for the Liberal Party I would have said, ‘Don’t be stupid.’ “Like many Australians, I’ve been frustrated by the argy-bargy of politics, so when the PM gave me a call and asked if I’d like to come on board, I was interested. I thought about it and then accepted.”