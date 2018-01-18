JANUARY 18: An ageless and dangerous Anthony Mundine wants any bout against Jeff Horn to be above the super welterweight limit. Mundine last night kept alive the possibility of a fight against World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight champion Horn with a vicious second-round knockout of former featherweight world title contender Tommy Browne in Sydney. Browne tagged Mundine with some good shots but the 42-year old veteran produced his most impressive KO in recent years, finishing a flurry of blows with a devastating left. Mundine won the vacant WBO Oriental title at middleweight, two divisions above the one Horn campaigns in. While he has fought at super welterweight before, Mundine ruled out dropping down to that division. On Wednesday Horn’s trainer and manager Glenn Rushton didn’t rule out fighting Mundine but stressed his charge’s focus was on a mooted April mandatory defence against unbeaten American superstar Terence Crawford.