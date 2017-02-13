Boxer Anthony Mundine wants a third bout with Danny Green, saying he will “destroy” his long-time rival in his home town of Perth. Mundine lost to Green in a controversial points decision in Adelaide on February 3, squaring the ledger at one-all 11 years after beating his rival in Sydney. Mundine’s camp has lodged an appeal with the Australian National Boxing Federation in the hope of getting the result changed to a ‘no decision’.