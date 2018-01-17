JANUARY 17: Anthony Mundine wants one more year in boxing and a crack at World Boxing Organisation (WBO) welterweight champion Horn before calling it quits. Mundine, who has won major titles in three weight divisions since switching from rugby league in 2000, tonight will be looking for his first win since November 2014, after losing successive fights for the first time in his career. Speaking ahead of his clash with Tommy Browne at the Star in Sydney, the 42-year-old says he is in the best shape since his first fight with arch-rival Danny Green in 2006. But he admits failing to get past 34-year-old Browne (35-6-2) could spell the end of his 18-year career in the ring. “Probably that’ll be it, if I can’t beat guys like Browne,” he said.