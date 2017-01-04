Mutitjulu lease gives traditional owners control of their future

December 8: The Central Land Council has given the go-ahead for a township lease that puts traditional owners and residents of the Mutitjulu community next to Uluru in control of their future. Traditional owners have consented to the sublease, and now the CLC’s 11-member executive has formally agreed to the grant of a sublease until 2084 over the community in the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park. Initially the sublease will be held by the Australian Government’s executive director of township leasing who must consult with a committee of residents and traditional owners before making any land-use decisions in Mutitjulu. Once traditional owners and residents have built their capacity and established a new corporation the sublease will be transferred.