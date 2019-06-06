THE mutton bird harvest is over for another year – and weekend before last it was celebrated at the Birders Ball in Launceston.

Around 70 (mutton) birders, family and friends turned out to catch up, reminisce, be entertained and, of course, have a feed of birds.

There were also best birder awards – one young and one old birder was recognised from each shed for things like positive attitude, work ethic, skills in catching and cleaning mutton birds, determination and dedication to keeping the tradition and industry alive.

From Steele Mansell’s shed on Babel Island were Phillip Thomas and Damian Birch Jnr, from Vaughan Stonehouse’s shed on Trefoil Island two young birders were recognised – Kiarna Stonehouse and Emelyn Bumford, from John Wells shed on Big Dog Island Maree Summers and Brandon Evans, from Aaron Maynard’s shed on Big Dog Island Scott Stonehouse and Lockie Maynard, from Doug Bingley’s shed Ahsley Riley and Brendan Maynard and from Tim Maynard’s shed also on Big Dog Island Murray Mansell and Jacob Maher-Maynard.

They each received a medallion with an image of a mutton bird on one side and inscribed on the other side their name and ‘keeping culture strong’.