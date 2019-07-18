ON Sunday, June 9, 400 people gathered at Myall Creek to commemorate the massacre of 28 old men, women and children of the Wirrayaraay group of Aboriginal people on June 10, 1838.

In addition to the many who came by car there were busloads of Elders and students from the University of New England, local schools and schools as far away as Canberra and Queensland.

The gathering began with a welcome by Gomeroi Elder Roger Knox and a cultural dance at the Myall Creek Memorial Hall.

Participants then walked up to the Myall Creek Memorial. Ochre and ash were put on their foreheads and they passed through a smoking ceremony before making their way down a serpentine path.