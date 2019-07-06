THE cast members of landmark ABC drama Mystery Road have been celebrated at the annual Equity Ensemble Awards, which honour outstanding performances by Australian actors.

The cast of the compelling crime drama, produced by Bunya Productions, won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Award. Series 2 of Mystery Road, which sees the return of Aaron Pedersen as detective Jay Swan, is in production.

The Ensemble Awards follow wins for key cast members at the 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, with Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair winning awards for their supporting roles.

Mystery Road is available to watch via ABC iview.