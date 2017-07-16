THE Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) opened last night with a vibrant display of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and performance in front of more than 1200 guests at the Cairns Cruise Liner Terminal. Held over July 14-16, CIAF awarded art prizes for the first time, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. “Tonight it was my great pleasure to present this award, which recognises the most outstanding work at the Fair, to Aurukun artist Garry Namponan from Wik and Kugu Art Centre,” she said. “Mr Namponan is renowned for his Ku’ (Camp Dog) sculptures and abstracted painted canvases and will receive $15,000 to support the continued development of his art practice.” The judging panel awarded Cairns artist Paul Bong, a descendant of the Yidinji tribe, a high commendation in the Premier’s Award for Excellence category. Full program details are available at www.ciaf.com.au.