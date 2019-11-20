THOUSANDS of people across the country turned out at rallies to express their disgust at the shooting of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker by a Northern Territory police officer.

Since the shooting there have been protests in major capital cities, and desert communities including Yuendumu, Mparntwe/Alice Springs, Lajamanu, Tennant Creek and Pukatja.

Protesters used slogans like ‘Black Lives Matter’, ‘No Peace No Justice’, ‘Stop Police Brutality’ and ‘Justice For Walker’.

Senior Warlpiri Elder Ned Jampinjimpa Hargraves thanked ‘all the towns and cities that are standing with us’.

“We will keep fighting until we get justice,” he said. We will not stop. We are asking for the world, Australia and outside, to put this out. Everyone needs to see what Australia is. Australia is a racist country.”