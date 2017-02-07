Tuesday, February 7: The 2017 National Indigenous Cricket Championship (NICC) and Imparja Cup are now under way in Alice Springs. Seven men’s and five women’s state and territory teams are taking part in the national titles, with the finals on Monday, February 13. The Imparja Cup competition, which runs until Saturday, February 11, features major centre, community and school teams from across Australia. For updates on scores, go to www.nicc.cricket.com.au/