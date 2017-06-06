National Native Title Conference under way in Townsville
June 6: Hundreds of people from around Australia are in the north Queensland city of Townsville for the 2017 National Native Title Conference. Convened by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) and the North Queensland Land Council (NQLC), the conference continues until Wednesday, June 7. It aims to promote public debate and foster knowledge acquisition and sharing between native title holders and other parties.
