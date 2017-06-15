CHANGES to the Native Title Act regarding Indigenous Land Use Agreements (ILUAs) have passed the Senate, with Labor supporting the Government’s amendments. Changes to the Native Title Act were introduced earlier this year in response to a successful Federal Court challenge by four Noongar people that ruled all native title claimants must sign off on an ILUA. The Greens opposed the changes, insisting they were being rushed through to appease Indian mining Adani – whose ILUA on Wangan and Jagalingou land is the subject of four court actions – without proper consultation with traditional land owners. Labor senator Pat Dodson said the changes would restore certainty to the native title system, insisting they were made after extensive consultation with Indigenous groups. “Labor recognises that the Indigenous community is not united in its support for this bill,” he said in a statement.