NORTHERN Territory Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has told the Koori Mail that she has real concerns about the Turnbull Government’s approach to amending the Native Title Act, which is due to be debated in the Senate this week. “This process in the Senate must be about native title rights not mining rights,” Senator McCarthy said. “And if there are those within the Parliament who have a different viewpoint then they need to that on the record in the Parliament.” Senator McCarthy, a Yanyuwa woman, said the Government had rushed amendments to the Native Title Act through the Lower House. “I have real concerns about what the genuine purpose of these amendments are. If it is about making sure traditional owners across Australia have some sense of certainty then that’s important, if it’s not about that, then have no doubt that Labor will be questioning every element of that process.”