Finalists announced for Australia’s richest First Nations art prize

SIXTY-FOUR outstanding works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across Australia have been selected as finalists in the 2026 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (Telstra NATSIAA), the county’s longest-running and most prestigious celebration of First Nations art. Now in its 43rd year, Telstra NATSIAA showcases the strength, diversity and innovation of contemporary Indigenous art practice, bringing together artists from remote communities, regional centres and urban studios.

Selected from 221 entries, this year’s finalists explore themes of intergenerational storytelling, cultural continuity, connection to Country and the ongoing impacts of colonisation through an extraordinary range of artistic forms and media. Presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) in partnership with Telstra, the awards provide a platform for First Nations artists at all stages of their careers, competing for a total prize pool of $190,000, including the $100,000 Telstra Art Award.