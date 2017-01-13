New book explains ‘what justice will look like’

IN his new book Treaty and Statehood – Aboriginal Self Determination, Michael Mansell discusses models for a seventh state – or First State for the First People, designated Aboriginal seats in parliament and a treaty. The Tasmanian Aboriginal lawyer, activist and secretary of the Aboriginal Provisional Government spent three years wading through constitutional law, reading any High Court cases vaguely relevant and connected to the legal principal of designated Aboriginal seats in the parliament. He also researched the legality of treaty, what it would deal with and its effect on the Australian public, sharing of power and autonomous communities. “I really can’t remember what I set out to do other than to write up the political solutions that were available to us,” Mr Mansell said. “The book is for Aboriginal people who have a gut feeling that we have been denied justice and want to have someone explain what justice will look like.”