MORE than 150 massacres of Aboriginal people during the Frontier Wars have been documented in an online digital map, created by University of Newcastle researchers. The online tool, which was launched today, records the massacre site locations, details of the massacres and sources corroborating evidence of the massacres. Developed by Newcastle Uni historian Conjoint Professor Lyndall Ryan, the map is a significant step in the recognition of the periods of violence in Australia’s history. “Most massacres took place in secret and were designed to not be discovered, so finding evidence of them is a major challenge,” she said. “The map pulls the sources together to form a coherent list of frontier massacres spanning 80 years across eastern Australia.” The map is available at https://c21ch.newcastle.edu.au/colonialmassacres and is also a contact point for the public to contribute historical information they may have about massacres.