AN app developed by the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) will help bring the sound of language to life across the state.

Students from two NSW public schools performed songs in their local first nations’ languages to mark the launch of a new app at the Museum of Contemporary Arts last month.

The app, developed by the NSW AECG, allows users to explore four NSW languages: Bundjalung, Gamilaraay, Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri.

Paakantji and Murrawarri languages will soon be added within the app.

Students from Weilmoringle and Rowena public schools performed at the launch, demonstrating their hard work as part of in-school language programs.

Cindy Berwick, president of the NSW AECG, said she hoped the app would contribute to Aboriginal students’ identity, sense of belonging and connection to country.