ABORIGINAL artist Alison Page has invented a temporary time-bending portal into Australia’s ancient past.

Wellama, which means ‘to come back’ in Sydney Cadigal language, propels the viewer 65 thousand years back in time to a magical, pre-colonial place that still remains active beneath the concrete and steel of the city.

Ms Page and co-writer Nik Lachajczak are responsible for the research, design and implementation of a 10-minute audio visual loop on a massive 8-metre by 4-metre screen, at the entrance to the Cutaway, a below-ground venue, at Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney.

Wellama centres on three generations of First Nations women, depicting different notions of time as being ‘unbroken and infinite, diving in and out of the past and present’. It has been created as part of a symbolic interpretation of what Welcome to Country means, and the significance it holds for Aboriginal people.