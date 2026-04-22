NEW edition out on Wednesday

NSW: This year will mark 23 years since Bigambul grandmother, Theresa Binge, was brutally murdered near Goondiwindi, NSW. Her family are calling for anyone with information to come forward. This is the first report in a series examining cold cases by award-winning journalist Allan Clarke.



AUS: A national research project has delivered a framework for how species and ecosystems of deep cultural importance to Indigenous Australians should be recognised in environmental policy and conservation.



AUS: It’s been 35 years since a landmark report on Aboriginal deaths in custody, yet Indigenous Australians remain among the world’s most incarcerated people. Since the release of its final report, more than 630 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in the custody of police or corrective services. Official figures show 33 Indigenous deaths in custody across the nation in 2024/25, the highest number since 1979/80.



NSW: A lizard known to Wiimpatja Aboriginal Owners as Kungaka “the Hidden One” has been formally described as a new species, acknowledged in research published today in Zootaxa. With fewer than 20 individuals of the species known to exist, the Kungaka is also now one of Australia’s most threatened reptiles.



AUS: The Koori Mail’s April mid-year higher education feature is your guide to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander higher education. Stories from institutes across Australia celebrating the journeys of First Nations students, sharing their successes and growth, and demonstrating how education pathways can unlock opportunity, build confidence and support strong futures.



VIC: ‘One Silly Ring’ a quietly spoken Yarwura and Noongar woman from Broome, clad in a Michael Jackson inspired outfit, has taken out top prize at this year’s Deadly Funny National Grand Final with her deadpan, self-depreciating humour. Also known as Pearl Smith, she was one of eleven First Nations comedians from across so-called Australia who had won or been invited as wildcards from regional Deadly Funny heats to the grandfinal in Naarm/ Melbourne last week.





