MORE than 100 people gathered in the Great Sandy Desert, WA, to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Ngurrara Canvas II. The canvas, measuring 8m by 10m, is a vivid map of Ngurrara country, and was prepared as evidence for the Ngurrara native title claim. This is the first time the canvas has been returned to the banks of Lake Pirnini, where it was originally painted in 1997. Terry Murray, the youngest of the 40 artists to work on the canvas and the head of the Ngurrara Canvas Management Committee, says it’s time to Parnkimanu Ngurrara – to awaken the canvas back out on Ngurrara country. The canvas illustrates the significant jila (springs) and jumu (soaks) across Ngurrara country, with the only concession to Western mapping a depiction of the Canning Stock Route. Ten years after the canvas was painted, Ngurrara were granted exclusive possession native title over 77, 595 square kilometres—an area larger than Tasmania.