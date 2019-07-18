WIRADJURI woman Mojo Juju has topped the number of nominations for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) appearing in four of the five categories following the massive success of her third studio album Native Tongue which has also earned an ARIA Award for Australian Music Video Of The Year.

NIMA Hall of Fame inductee Archie Roach will also be returning to the NIMAs stage for the first time in four years for this year’s event held on Saturday, August 10, at Darwin’s Amphitheater.

Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith has three nominations.

Also featured in the finalist list are Baker Boy, Archie Roach, Briggs, Electric Fields,

Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum, Emily Wurramara, Dan Sultan, Kaiit, Kobie Dee,

Mambali Band and Tia Gostelow.