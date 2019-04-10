FABIAN Woods, a driller’s offsider from Perth, has won the top gong in this year’s National Deadly Funny Final and Showcase.

Like many of the other contestants in the Melbourne Comedy Festival event, it was a little ribbing from family that motivated the the 36 year old Noongar/Yamitji/Wongi man to give stand up a crack.

“Me and the Mrs have a social drink and we seen an ad online, you have a few beers and get a bit brave, I said ‘I can do that’. And she said ‘No, you can’t’. And I said ‘Yes, I can,’ then I signed up and said ‘You watch me’.

“The next morning I had regrets, immediately, but I followed t