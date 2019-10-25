THE official portrait of the first Aboriginal woman to become a federal parliamentarian and Senator, Nova Peris, was unveiled last week at Australian Parliament House, Canberra.

Created by Aboriginal artist Dr Jandamarra Cadd, the portrait was commissioned by the Department of Parliamentary Services for Parliament’s Historic Memorials Collection.

Ms Peris said it had been an “emotionally driven day”.

“Thank you to the incredible Jandamarra Cadd, you’ve captured all of me in everything I am and for that I thank you,” she said. “We’ve both made history with you being the first Aboriginal artist commissioned by Parliament to paint. Our ancestors would be prou